HM Lord Lieutenant of Devon David Fursdon presented the award and said: “It takes a really good organisation to win this award and they are certainly up there with amongst the best I’ve seen. The variety of what they do here is very impressive and there are a lot of needs being catered for here. The fact that it’s wrapped around horses and people react in different ways to horses as they do people. It brings people out and helps with their confidence and there’s also been drawing and painting going on.”