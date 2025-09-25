South Devon National Landscapes are planning a series of five walks to explore and discover the Erme and Yealm estuaries (with minibus pick-ups from Modbury).
Tuesday October 21, 10.30am Noss Mayo & The Warren (history)
Start/finish at Noss Mayo Creek (‘The Hard’), or get the 9.45am minibus from Modbury
Tuesday November 25, 10.30am Holbeton (coastal & terrestrial habitats)
Start/finish at Holbeton Village Hall car park, or get the 10am minibus from Modbury
Tuesday January 27, 10.30am Kingston & Wonwell Beach (winter birds)
Start/finish at Kingston Recreation Ground, or get the 10am minibus from Modbury
Tuesday February 24, 10.30am Brixton & The Yealm (estuaries)
Start/finish on Steer Point Road in Brixton village, or get the 10am minibus from Modbury
Tuesday March 31, 10.30am Wembury (invertebrates/wildflowers)
Start/finish at Wembury Park carpark, or get the 9.45am minibus from Modbury
