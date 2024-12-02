The nights are drawing in, it’s getting colder, and Christmas isn’t far away.
It’s time to get into the festive spirit – and there’s no better way than visiting your local National Trust places, Coleton Fishacre and Greenway.
It’s the season of cheer and Greenway, the Georgian Manor house is decked out for the holidays, inspired by holidays past when Agatha Christie and her family would gather to celebrate and spend quality time together.
Every Saturday and Sunday from now, then daily between December 27 and 31 between 11am and 4pm
The cosy rooms will be trimmed with traditional decorations and visitors can imagine what the holidays would have been like with as the family played Christmas games, enjoyed feasts at the dining table and read books by the fire.
Bringing the house to life, volunteer pianists will fill the rooms with beloved carols and songs, and families can have a go at festive crafts in the House Kitchen.
Outside, head off around the garden on the Christmas trail, ‘Rocking around the Christmas Wreath’. Twelve wreaths are dotted around the garden, inspired by our favourite Christmas songs, from number ones to radio classics.
Hand created and decorated by teams of staff and volunteers at Greenway, two wreaths have also been created by pupils of Galmpton Primary School and members of the South Hams Supporter Centre – a group who promote and assist the National Trust’s work and raise money for conservation and development projects through all kinds of events for Coleton Fishacre, Greenway and Overbeck’s Garden.
If visiting Greenway by car, you will need to book a parking space in advance through the website.
Natural wreath making workshop with the Head Gardener
Tuesday December 17 between 6pm and 9pm.
Learn from Greenway’s Head Gardener how to weave your own willow and decorate with fresh foliage.
Everything you need to create a Christmas wreath is provided for you, with sparkling fizz and festive treats too.
Booking essential.
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/devon/greenway
Then to Coleton Fishacre.
Every Saturday and Sunday from now, then daily between December 18 and January 1 (closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day) 11am to 4pm.
Unwrap a Christmas from the past and experience the enchantment of a bygone era with a glimpse into a festive holiday at Coleton Fishacre.
Step inside the house and imagine Christmas as it would have been in the 1920’s.
Elegant rooms are lit by the twinkle of lights and sumptuously decorated trees, swags of greenery plucked from the garden adorn mantlepieces and windowsills, and timeless classics are played on the piano in the Saloon.
You can also peek in the Servants' Hall and discover how the serving class celebrated with handmade gifts and paper decorations.
Outside, follow Dottie and Doyle the Dalmatian pups on an outdoor trail.
Inspired by the family’s beloved dog Patch, join them as they explore their first Christmas at Coleton Fishacre and search for Father Christmas in the winter garden.
Price: Free (normal admission applies). Booking not required.
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/devon/coleton-fishacre