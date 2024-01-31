Dawn Michelin who is landlady of the Horse and Groom and daughter Chantelle want to help to fund research. Dawn has been hit hard. She lost her father ten years ago this April also her best friend Hazel, her cousin Andrew and grandad James, all to brain tumours. It’s not the first time she’s done her bit for the charity as in 2020 she walked no less than eight million steps to raise funds for the charity.