Firefighters have extinguished a large vehicle fire in Spriddlestone this morning.
Two fire engines from Greenbank and Plymstock and one water bowser from Plympton were mobilised 10.15am.
In total, four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one 45mm attack jet, one safety jet, one thermal imaging camera and one road hydrant had been used to extinguish the fire.
The fire was put out by 11.47am but the vehicle had been entirely destroyed.
