As exam season sweeps across the UK, many families find themselves walking on eggshells. Tensions are high, moods swing, and teenagers often feel overwhelmed by the pressure to perform. Here’s how parents and carers can guide young people through this challenging time - without adding to the pressure.
1. Help Them Manage Time and Workloads
One of the biggest challenges for teens is organising their time effectively. With multiple subjects and revision methods to juggle, it’s no surprise many feel swamped.
What helps: Sit down together and create a realistic, balanced timetable. Start with the earliest exams and trickiest subjects. Keep revision blocks manageable and encourage them to tick off completed sessions - it's a small, satisfying win that builds momentum.
The Pomodoro Technique is a simple yet effective method: 25 minutes of study, followed by a 5-minute break. After a few rounds, take a longer 30-minute pause. This routine maintains focus without draining energy.
2. Understand the Psychology of Pressure
Teenage brains are still developing. While they’re wired to absorb information, they’re also vulnerable to stress and self-doubt.
Some teens don’t express stress in obvious ways. Instead of saying “I’m overwhelmed,” they become irritable, withdrawn, or unusually quiet. Sleep disturbances, sudden changes in appetite or mood, or abandoning revision altogether can all be red flags.
What helps: Make space for open, judgment-free conversation. Whether it’s a chat with a friend, teacher, or safe online peer space, talking can be a powerful way to offload tension.
Reassure them that feeling stressed is normal - it shows they care. By normalising stress, we take away some of its power.
3. Use Technology
While phones and screens can distract, they can also boost productivity - if used intentionally.
AI tools, like ChatGPT, can break down tricky topics, offer revision plans, or guide essay writing. For better or worse, this technology is everywhere. Encourage purposeful tech use to support learning as it’s increasingly key in further education and the workplace.
4. Make Room for Fun
Studying doesn’t need to be all-consuming. Without breaks, motivation dips and stress builds up fast.
What helps: Build in guilt-free downtime. Whether it’s catching up with friends, enjoying a snack, watching a favourite show, or doing something creative - these moments are not just allowed, they’re essential. Balance actually supports better performance.
5. It’s OK Not to Be Perfect
Perhaps most importantly, teens need to know their worth isn’t defined by grades. The pressure to perform perfectly can be overwhelming - but perfection is a myth.
What helps: Reassure them that effort matters more than outcomes. Everyone learns differently, and setbacks don’t define success. If they’re struggling, it’s not a sign of weakness but a sign of being human.
Comparison with classmates or siblings rarely helps. Instead, celebrate the progress they’ve made, everyone learns differently and at their own pace.
“Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.”
Teenagers are more resilient than we give them credit for - but during exam season, they need anchors. With structure, empathy and small daily wins, you can help them turn stress into strength.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.