A nightclub in Kingsbridge which closed its doors last year after taking a heavy blow due to the Covid pandemic has gone up for sale.
The former Coast nightclub and bar in Lower Union Road is being sold by the town’s Rossiter Property Consultants with a guide price of £700,000.
The site is 7,529 sq ft over three floors with a large parking area and is a possible redevelopment site subject to planning permission.
The property comprises a substantial former nightclub with fitted bar, dance floor, lounge, reception kitchen and rest rooms. The upper levels are currently accessed by an integral stairwell to storage and residential accommodation and a second floor flat. There are external stairs to rear garden area and yard.
Coast first closed on March 20 2020 as public health measures forced all nightclubs across the country to close.
A year later it announced it would not reopen and owners said at the time: “It has not been an easy decision to make, but like many other businesses, we have suffered due to the huge impact of Covid.”