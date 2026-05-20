With four rescue calls over over a span of ten days—the RNLI Salcombe’s volunteer crews are facing a particularly active period.
On May 8 at 2.30pm, the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) responded to a report of someone in the water about two nautical miles southwest of Prawle Point.
Working alongside a fisheries protection vessel, the crew successfully recovered the individual and returned to Salcombe.
At 10.25pm on May 16, the inshore lifeboat (ILB) was dispatched following reports of a person who had entered the water at North Sands and was no longer visible.
After a brief search and further information from police, the ILB was stood down; the incident was categorized as a false alarm with good intent.
The next day, May 17, at 5.18pm—right in the middle of the RNLI Salcombe family preseason barbecue—pagers went off and crews quickly headed to the boathouse.
Multiple reports indicated a yachtsman in trouble off Hallsands.
The ILB launched within minutes and found that the yacht had simultaneously lost its anchor and fouled its propeller.
After confirming there were no injuries, the lifeboat took the vessel under tow to Dartmouth.
On May 18 at 4.15pm, the Salcombe ILB was called out again after NCI Prawle raised concerns about a solo kayaker near Prawle Point.
Once on scene, the crew confirmed that the kayaker was well equipped and comfortable with the conditions, so he was left to continue his journey back to Hallsands.
The first lifeboat was stationed in the town in 1869.
Since 2008 the station has operated a Tamar-class all weather boat (ALB) and an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat (ILB).
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