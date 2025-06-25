Tucked away in a quiet community on the edge of Totnes lies an unassuming home - yet step inside, and you’ll find a sanctuary for the soul. This is the world of artist Anita Nowinska, where walls breathe with vivid florals and sweeping landscapes, each brushstroke a reflection of tranquillity and emotion. Her home studio is not just a gallery; it is a haven - an immersive retreat from the clamour of everyday life.
+ 7
(View All)
Anita Nowinska - Rise
Anita’s artistic journey began at the tender age of seven, under the guidance of esteemed artist Marian Bohusz Szyszko. Though her gift was evident, life led her down a more conventional path, into the corporate world of recruitment. But it was through life’s harshest trials - pregnant, alone, and on the verge of losing everything - that she was led back to her true calling. By candlelight, she recalls opening an old box of pastels and began to draw. In that moment, she rediscovered her inner peace.
Two decades later, Anita’s work has become a quiet force of healing - not just for herself, but for those drawn to the raw emotional resonance of her art. “People feel a connection to my work, I think because I paint with so much emotion,” she says. “I have had people tell me that they stop feeling pain when they look at a certain piece. I’m happy for some people to come and just sit in my studio - they don’t need to buy anything.”
In hindsight, Anita sees painting as the foundation of a life rebuilt with courage and intention. A stern believer that everything happens for a reason, from the shadows of an abusive upbringing and relationships, she emerged not just as an artist, but as a warrior woman. Her art became a protective shield for herself, but also for her mother and son. It’s a legacy of strength, sensitivity, and truth.
Her grown son, now forging his own path, carries with him the lessons Anita modelled through her work: to stay true to yourself, even when life tries to push you into silence. He has seen first-hand how creativity can be a compass in the darkest moments - and how one woman’s resilience can inspire wellness.
Meanwhile, Anita’s mother, who has suffered strokes, finds quiet solace in the soft woodland scenes Anita paints. Each morning, she wakes to a landscape by her daughter’s hand - describing the paintings as though she can walk into them and escape, whilst each day engrossed by different details or colour.
Inspired by the Biophilia hypothesis - a psychology theory that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connection with nature - Anita now donates 50% of her work to charities and hospices, most recently gifting £84,000 worth of pieces to St. Peter’s Hospice in Bristol.
After partaking in the Van Gough exhibition at Devon County Show as a live painter - Anita’s irises painting finds it forever home at local hospice, Rowcroft.
“I realised that hospices in particular are places where people go at the most difficult time of their lives, both for their families and for the people who are ill. And if people are saying that my work feels uplifting and joyful, then what better place to send them.
“I can’t fix wars and I can’t fix famine, but I can help in my own little way to make someone’s life better. That is my purpose.”
Through her brush, Anita has created a spaces of safety and beauty, transforming pain into purpose.
To support her work, Anita will be exhibiting at South Hams Artist Forum exhibition ‘Creative Passions’ in August, or you can contact A through her website and social media.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.