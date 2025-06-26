Lucy Howe, TRP’s Director of Partnerships & Philanthropy, said: “The Artist Development programme provides a vibrant community hub; connecting artists and makers across Plymouth and the wider South West region, and helping these emerging artists to develop their practice and reach their potential. Part of how we help, is by providing resources and space and organising collaborative events. All of this requires funding, and for that, we rely on community support. The Crowdfunder is a great way to raise crucial income for such community outreach projects with the added benefit of a chance to win a money-can’t-buy experience.”