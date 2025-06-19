South West Water marked Invasive Species Week 2025 with a series of events and activities across the region, aimed at raising awareness of invasive non-native species (INNS) and highlighting the importance of protecting our rivers, reservoirs, natural habitats and aquatic recreational activities.
INNS are species that are introduced, intentionally or accidentally, outside their natural distribution, which threaten native species, our ecosystems and our economy.
Figures show the impacts of INNS are estimated to cost the UK more than £4bn a year and are recognised as a problem for water companies.
Working closely with partners, South West Water took the opportunity to shine a light on the steps everyone can take to help prevent the spread of harmful INNS species and safeguard the region’s biodiversity.
Organised by Laura Dee from South West Lakes Trust and co-hosted by Kate Hills from South West Water and Nicola Morris from the Trust, the annual South West Invasive Species Forum (SWISF) included a dedicated workshop on American mink eradication and the strategic reintroduction of water voles.
Water voles are ecosystem engineers as they help to manage waterways by foraging and burrowing to increase biodiversity.
Kate Hills, Biosecurity and Invasive Non-Native Species Manager at South West Water said: “Invasive Species Week is a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when we work together.
“We’ve seen brilliant examples of collaboration from scientific workshops to fun, hands-on events that help people understand why tackling invasive species matters and the reception we’ve had when we’re out and about has been absolutely fantastic.
“Every action, big or small, contributes to protecting our ecosystems and the biodiversity that makes this region so special.”
Nicola Morris, Head of Environment at South West Lakes Trust said: "Not only is Invasive Species Week a great way to highlight the impacts invasive species cause and how we can all prevent their spread, but it is also a fantastic way to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our amazing volunteers.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.