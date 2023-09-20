The first ‘Hedgehog Day’ fundraiser at Loddiswell Village Hall took place on Saturday September 9th and was a huge success, raising £571.00 for hedgehog charity Prickles in a Pickle.
The charity, which is based in Stoke Fleming, cares for and rehouses sick hedgehogs. It was founded by Judy Oliphant, who has nursed and released injured animals and birds at her own home for many years. They are currently fundraising for a new hospital due to rising demand.
Liz Montague, who assisted in the event, said: “Wild About Loddiswell and the Loddiswell Pop-Up Cafe organised the Hedgehog Day to raise awareness about hedgehogs, to launch our Hedgehog Highway Project and to raise funds for Prickles in a Pickle Hedgehog Hospital. We received a very enthusiastic response and the event was very well attended.”
At the event, residents reported their hedgehog sightings to local Ecologist Fiona Van Es who plotted them on a village map. She provided advice as to how people could collaborate with neighbours and provide hedgehogs with unimpeded access across gardens by making hedgehog doors in fences.
Hedgehog Highway surrounds were given out to participants, which was funded by Loddiswell Parish Council.
Younger members were entertained with a hedgehog quiz, and the event included a “Guess the Name of the Hedgehog” competition with a hedgehog feeding station as the prize and a raffle too.
Judy Thomson of Prickles in a Pickle Hedgehog Hospital was on hand to answer questions and to share her extensive knowledge of hedgehogs and wildlife.
There was also lots of hedgehog and wildlife themed merchandise for sale on the Prickles in a Pickle stall.
Liz added: “All proceeds, including those from the Pop-Up Cafe, were donated to Prickles in a Pickle and we were delighted to find we had raised £571.00.”
Loddiswell Pop-Up Cafe donated £124.55 to the cause.
These Hedgehog Days will run once a month on a Saturday morning. The intiative was started by Sally Comelio and Alison Seldon, with the assistance of other volunteers. There is no charge for the refreshments, just donations.
Prickles in a Pickle rely solely on donations to provide essential care for the rehabilitation and safe release of Hedgehogs. To find out more about the work they do visit www.pricklesinapickle.co.uk