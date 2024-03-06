Commemorating the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) 200th anniversary, Salcombe Gin have partnered with the charity to launch “Four Seas” by Salcombe Gin.
With a love and respect for the sea at the heart of everything the company does, the new classic London dry gin is a true celebration of the British and Irish coastal community spirit.
Drawing inspiration from the distillery's journey around the British coastline and from where the four seas that surround our beautiful island nation all meet our shores, 'Four Seas' by Salcombe Gin showcases four key botanicals.
Beautifully balanced, lemons smoked over Scottish whisky barrel wood chips led with tangy sea buckthorn from where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Cornish coast, sugar kelp foraged from the Irish sea providing a richness and hint of salinity and elderberries from wildest Wales, giving an earthy floral sweetness.
For the next two years every bottle of Four Seas by Salcombe Gin will help save lives at sea, with 10 per cent of the net price of each bottle sold, donated to the vital work of the RNLI.
Four Seas by Salcombe Gin is available in a 70cl bottle, £39.50, ABV 40 per cent from salcombegin.com as well as Master of Malt, Amazon and leading independent retailers.
To contact the RNLI call 0300 3009990 between 8am and 6pm or write to RNLI, West Quay Road, Poole BH15 1HZ.