A South Devon church group are raising money for a new roof after their current building has fallen into disrepair.
The church is called ‘The Christian Community - Movement for religious renewal’, and has churches around the country and worldwide.
The Christian Community have set up a Gofundme page to help them in raising the funds that the building they congregate in desperately needs.
The group said: “After weathering the storms and rain for 120 years, last year saw tiles come off, rusty nails, and concrete strips sliding off the ridge leading to dripping ceilings inside.
“After exploring our options we decided to stay in this otherwise solid building (which houses) our beautiful chapel and raise the funds for a new roof for the next 100 years!”
The church on Chapel Street, Buckfastleigh, has been in the same building since 1993, which was formerly a YMCA building.
The church have received quotes that include the scaffolding, flat roof and gutter replacement, and fall between £80,000 and £90,000. They have been granted £50,000 by The national Christian Community and are applying for further grants.
They say: “Fundraising concerts and other activities are taking place and individuals have so far pledged £13,200.”
One of their recent fundraising concerts was an ‘evening of very fine music’ at the end of October, with flautists and cellists performing a night of music for local people to raise money for the new roof.
The Christian Community was established in 1922 under the leadership of Friedrich Rittelmeyer. They say: “Anyone is welcome to attend this service, where they may find spiritual nourishment and peace, enlightenment for daily life and strength and companionship along the way – as well as a sense of working for the earth and humanity as a whole.”
The church is supported entirely by contributions and donations of members and friends, and has no state funding. It has also been ordaining women since it’s inception in 1922.