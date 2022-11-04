Going green at Bigbury beach
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Friday 4th November 2022 3:25 pm
Share
Photograph from Bigbury Net Zero ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A beach assembly has been called at Bigbury-on-Sea to send a message from the community to the government at COP27.
It’s being supported by Bigbury Net Zero, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Sea Dream and the Burgh Island Hotel.
It’s a chance to make pyramids in the sand and stand with open umbrellas on the message in the sand reading “SOS COP 27”
People are invited to meet at 2pm on the beach on Saturday November 12.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |