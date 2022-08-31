Golf day raises funds for Devon Air Ambulance Trust
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Thursday 1st September 2022 2:23 pm
From Left Rex Brown and Patrick Robinson ()
Devon Air Ambulance has been presented by a cheque from Thurlestone Golf Club to help them with their vital work.
The club has been fundraising for them and Kingsbridge Rugby Club over the past seven years raising a total of £16,500 for each of them.
This time they have both received £2,800 which is a record-breaking amount.
The prize draw was held by the club in July.
Volunteer Rex Brown received the cheque from event organiser Patrick Robinson. He told us: “Following Covid it has been difficult to raise the vital funds we need and we would like to say a big thank you to the golf club members. We hope Patrick will carry on the good work next year.”
