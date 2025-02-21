Greenway and other familiar locations featured on Channel 5’s 'Tales from the Riverbank', one of a six-part series with Claire Balding who explorers Britain's rivers.
Episode Two features the River Dart and it's 50 mile stretch.
As Claire explores the river from source to sea, she popped by Agatha Christie's holiday home, situated right on the banks.
Greenway, also known as Greenway House, is an estate on the River Dart near Galmpton.
Once the summer home of the author Agatha Christie, it is now owned by the National Trust.
The estate is served by a steam railway service from Kingswear and Paignton stopping at Greenway Halt station.
It’s still available to view on the streaming service My5.