Harbertonford Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, has been awarded a £500 grant from South Hams District Council to support its innovative sustainability initiative, “Recycle – Reuse – Regenerate: Sustainable Harbertonford Primary School.”
This funding, secured by the school’s Parent, Teacher, and Friends Association (PTFA), will help transform recycling facilities across the school and promote environmental responsibility among pupils and the wider community.
The project, driven by the school’s Pupil Parliament, reflects the strong desire of young learners to take action on the environmental crisis by adopting greener habits at school and home. The Parliamentarians have called for improved recycling options for plastics, metals, paper, and card in classrooms and playgrounds, alongside a composting scheme to turn lunchtime food waste into nutrient-rich compost for the school allotment.
As part of the initiative, a prominent recycling station made from sustainable materials will be installed in the playground, accompanied by smaller recycling bins in each classroom. Pupils will then lead a school-wide campaign to raise awareness about recycling and sustainability. The long term plan is for a compost to be used daily by pupils and the catering team, closing the loop on waste and supporting the school’s growing green spaces.
This project supports Harbertonford’s commitment to teaching pupils adaptability and resilience through a wider curriculum focused on environmental stewardship. It also aligns with community goals in the South Hams area to promote sustainable living and reduce waste.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
“We’re incredibly proud of our pupils for taking the lead on sustainability. Their passion for making a real difference is inspiring, and with this generous grant from South Hams District Council, we can provide the resources they need to embed these green habits in everyday school life. The involvement of our PTFA and Pupil Parliament shows how we’re working together as a community to build a sustainable future for everyone.”
