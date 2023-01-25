With winter weather a regular occurence Kingsbridge Town Council is looking for more local residents to join their “Winter Weather Self-Help Scheme”.
Devon County Council’s (DCC) programme of winter service (i.e. roads which are cleared with snow ploughs and/or salted) focuses on the major routes which carry most traffic and communities like Kingsbridge doesn’t receive as much help as they would like.
Following the severe winter of 2010/2011 a self-help initiative was launched for which Kingsbridge Town Council (KTC) registered. This is about communities coming together to help each other on a voluntary basis during times of extreme weather.
DCC has supplied KTC with a supply of salt in 25kg bags for use on the public highway only (including footways and footpaths) but not areas treated by the defined salting network i.e. the A379 and Fore Street. South Hams District Council manages off-street car parks, the town square and bus station.
There are 10 grit bins in the town at:Buckwell Road, Coronation Road, Duncombe Park, Higher Union Road, Highfield Drive, Saffron Park, Stentiford Hill, Warren Road, Washabrook Lane and West Alvington Hill. This represents a 100 per cent increase from 2010 and they are all filled with salt and scoops in readiness for extreme weather. The Snow Warden is the point of contact between the local community and DCC, the co-ordinator of the voluntary self help scheme, and will provide training to volunteers.
The Snow Warden will advise volunteers how salting should be carried out in a safe and responsible manner e.g. only a light covering of salt is required per square metre.
In the unlikely event of a claim, DCC will cover the public liability aspect of insurance for voluntary work on the public highway or footway, providing it is done in a safe way. DCC will not provide any other form of insurance cover for this activity which must be undertaken at the volunteers’ own risk. For example, any damage to one’s own person, property or vehicle would not be covered.
Dos and Don’ts for volunteers:
Do dry store bags of salt and safeguard from watercourses at your home.
Do wear fluorescent waistcoats supplied to ensure high visibility when working.
Do wear waterproof/warm clothing when working including suitable footwear.
Do take extreme care when working particularly when salting the road itself and if possible
buddy-up with someone who may be used as a lookout.
Do carry out some light stretching exercises before working.
Do carry a mobile phone.
Do have a flask of hot soup or some chocolate bars.
Do not salt during hours of partial or full darkness.
Do not take any unnecessary risks.
Do not salt private driveways or footways.
Do not continue to work should you begin to feel cold or wet.
Slippery and icy conditions make it much more likely that people will stumble and fall possibly damaging ligaments, muscles or tendons. The initial treatment is the RICE procedure: Rest the injured part, apply Ice or a cold pad to the injured area, Comfortably support the injury using a bandage or soft padding, Elevate the injured part. The Snow Warden can answer any questions.
Contact: Martin Johnson, Kingsbridge Snow Warden, Kingsbridge Town Council, Quay House, Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge, TQ7 1DZ or 01548.853296 or [email protected]