An Ivybridge charity which looks after the wellbeing of vulnerable young adults in Devon has undergone an outdoor transformation, thanks to housebuilder Wain Homes.
The garden area of Young Devon’s accommodation facility on Western Road in Ivybridge was an under-utilised asset until the charity appealed to Wain Homes’ ‘Helping Hands’ community support initiative.y
A team of 15 employees visited Young Devon and created a new communal patio area which residents can now use for seating, relaxation, outdoor activities, group art and gardening.
The team also undertook general gardening and landscaping tasks and the housebuilder has promised to donate money to buy garden furniture when the patio is formally opened in spring this year.
Young Devon has tried to “put young people at the heart of Devon” since 1949.
Starting off as Devon Youth Association, for seven decades it has tried to make Devon a better place for all young people.
Each year it helps more than 2,000 people with skills training, accommodation and mental wellbeing.
Andrea Colson, supportive housing systems coordinator at Young Devon, said: “We are so thankful to the team and pleased with the transformation of the garden, as it gives us a really useful space to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air as well as a communal area to chat and eat out in good weather.
“Previously, we had nowhere we could sit individually or as a group.
“This will help us to tailor our support to meet individuals’ needs.
“It will enable us to plan activities in the summer such as barbecues, outside table tennis and group art.”