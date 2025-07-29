Teachers from across Education South West joined leading climate experts, education specialists, and sustainability advocates for the South West Institute for Teaching (SWIFT) Climate Change, Sustainability and Regeneration Conference, held at the University of Plymouth on 9th July 2025.
The event marked the graduation of the first SWIFT initial teacher training cohort of primary and secondary teachers and provided a powerful platform for collaboration, inspiration, and action. The conference brought together Climate Ambassadors and educators with a shared purpose: to embed climate awareness, environmental understanding, and sustainability at the heart of education.
Attendees took part in a wide range of dynamic workshops and keynote talks from industry leaders and organisations, including the Met Office, Growing Devon Schools, Devon Wildlife Trust, Surfers Against Sewage, Ocean Conservation Trust, and many more.
From outdoor maths and waste education to regenerative teaching practices and climate policy, the sessions equipped teachers with the confidence, tools, and connections they need to educate and inspire the next generation of climate-conscious citizens.
The event left teachers feeling not just better informed but truly energised, walking away with new ideas, partnerships, and a renewed sense of purpose. It reinforced that climate education isn’t an add-on; it’s a vital part of preparing young people for the world they will inherit.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“The climate crisis demands urgent and informed responses and education is central to that. This conference was about equipping our teachers with the confidence and capability to embed sustainability meaningfully into everyday learning.”
Tom Pether, Headteacher at East Allington Primary School, said:
“It was a great day. What struck me was the positivity from speakers and attendees. All were united in the fact we have to present positive solutions for children, developing their sense of agency and voice in their futures. Trainees and teachers left with a wealth of connections and great ideas to educate and empower. Watch this space.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.