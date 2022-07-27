If you were thinking of catching a train today, forget it!
By Richard Harding
[email protected]
Wednesday 27th July 2022 10:13 am
Train (GWR )
No trains are running through either Totnes or Ivybridge stations today due to a national rail strike.
Previous strikes called by the RMT union stopped all services in Cornwall but this time nothing is running west of Exeter because of a lack of contingency signallers.
Nationally around 40,000 RMT members are on strike affecting 14 train operators.
In areas where trains are running only 20 per cent of normal services are operating.
The strike is over pay, jobs and conditions and the next strike will be this Saturday (July 30).
