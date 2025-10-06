Following the success of the Ivybridge Community College Year Six Open Evenings, the College is organising additional information sessions for parents of prospective new students.
These are a series of Transition Talks and Question and Answer Evenings withAssistant Principal and College Director for Transition, Caroline Johnson, where parents will have an opportunity to learn more about the Transition process from Primary to Secondary Education at Ivybridge Community College.
There are different sessions to choose from on a range of different days and times.
The Evenings will be taking place at ICC on Monday October 13 between 6pm and 6.45pm and there are two sessions on Tuesday October 21 at 5.15pm to 6.15pm and 6.15pm to 7pm.
