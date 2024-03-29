Ivybridge Town U8s have been taking part in a litter pick at the Spinney Park to raise funds for their team as well as Comic Relief.
They spent 45 minutes collecting litter from around the park and surrounding areas and then took part in a fun obstacle course.
Next they had great fun completing an obstacle course in the rain which consisted of hurdles, skipping, javelin, jumping, cross bar challenge, relay races and a quick football match to finish off their evening.
The team raised a grand total of £280 to go both towards Comic Relief and new kit and equipment for their team.
The team would like to thank everyone who sponsored them and are looking for a sponsor or sponsors for their new kit in September.
If anyone would like to sponsor them they can contact the Ivybridge Town U8 coach Alex Pitcher by e-mailing [email protected]