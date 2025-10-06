Ivybridge Young Farmers have organised a new members evening.
It will be held between 7pm and 9.30pm at The Hunting Lodge in Ivybridge PL21 9JL.
If you are aged between 12 and 28, would like to meet new people, improve your life skills and raise money for charity you can join them for and evening of fun activities to meet members old and new.
Becoming a member of Ivybridge Young Farmers’ Club is the first step to a great social life.
Competitions, a host of fun and games, foreign travel, volunteering, new skills and qualifications are just some of the reasons to become a member.
For more information contact Hannah on 07896 849290 or take a look at the Facebook page.
