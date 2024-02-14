A Kingsbridge student at City College Plymouth has been awarded the Higher Construction Apprentice of the Year Award at their first College Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony earlier this month.
The event took place at Plymouth Argyle Football Club and showcased the talents and accomplishments of the College’s apprentices over the last academic year. Joel Smith works as a quantity surveying technician for Ian Williams Ltd and previously went to Hele’s School.
The college wrote: ‘Joel stands out as an exceptional student and a commendable representative for his company. Despite travelling for an hour to attend college and work, his attendance is consistently at 100 per cent.
“Remarkably, Joel has already made substantial progress towards his off-the-job hours and apprenticeship portfolio since starting his role in September. He collaborates effectively with a senior apprentice quantity surveyor, creating a productive team dynamic noted during a recent review. Joel’s dedication and performance are commendable.”
Joel told us: “My first feeling when I found out I won was shock initially as I am only six months into my traineeship. After this I felt very proud of what I had achieved in a short amount of time. It made all the hard work along my journey worthwhile and it was great to get some recognition.
“In terms of what’s next. I am currently a trainee quantity surveyor at Ian Williams. My immediate plans is to build on this success and contribute to the success of the business. My aspiration is to become a senior surveyor and I am excited to see where this journey takes me.
The winners, their families, college staff and their employer guests watched a performance from music student Imogen Early and an inspiring speech from award-winning entrepreneur Ben Towers.
City College’s Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, expressed her pride in the apprentices’ achievements, stating: “This evening is a testament to the exceptional talent and perseverance of our apprentices. Their inspiring journeys of personal and professional growth truly embody the spirit of our college. I am confident that the skills and experiences they have gained here will propel them towards successful and fulfilling careers.”