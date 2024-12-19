Animal lovers across Devon are being encouraged to kick off 2025 by setting themselves exciting fundraising challenges with the RSPCA. Whether it’s a fun run, bake sale, skydive, or marathon, participants can take part in events that not only challenge them but also support vital animal welfare work.
Abi Mustard, Events Manager at the RSPCA, said: “If you’re looking for an exciting New Year’s challenge, we have a variety of opportunities right here in Devon. From running or trekking to adrenaline-pumping events like bungee jumping, it’s the perfect time to push yourself while helping animals in need.”
The funds raised help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome thousands of animals each year. “By joining our Team Animal, you’ll stand alongside animal lovers across the country to combat cruelty and neglect,” Abi added.
Here are some of the exciting events taking place in or near Devon during 2025: Inflatable 5k Plymouth on 24 May, Inflatable 5k Exeter on 9 August, and the Great West Run Half Marathon on 25 May.
Participants will receive extensive support from the RSPCA team, including a fundraising pack with creative ideas and materials, cheering goodies for friends and family, and a dedicated events Facebook group for connecting with supporters. Those raising £50 or more will receive an RSPCA-branded running vest or technical t-shirt.
Abi highlighted the personal benefits of getting involved: “It’s a chance to feel great, get fit, and be part of a passionate community working towards a shared goal.”
Last year, Jack McGuinness, a 32-year-old photographer, completed his own ambitious fundraising challenge. Jack ran 12 marathons in 12 months, raising almost £1,400 for the RSPCA. Despite being a novice runner, he achieved his goal, showcasing how determination and a love for animals can lead to incredible results.
For more information visit the RSPCA’s website.