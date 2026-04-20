South Hams Authors Network presents a day for local writers this Saturday, April 25 between 10.30am and 3.30pm in the Afternoon Tea Lounge of Endsleigh Garden Centre.
There is a publishing forum 10.30am to 12.30pm featuring local authors Richard Handy, Alison Huntingford, E.I. Parr and DH Henderson discussing indie, trad, hybrid and self-publishing, plus topics such as ISBNs, editing, formatting, copyright and more.
Richard Handy writes historical spy thrillers and other historical fiction.
His WWII thrillers include The Reich Device and The Wolfsberg Deception.
The next thriller, entitled The London Codes, will be available in 2026.
Other novels include Gertrude’s War, a suspenseful love story set at the start of the Great War.
Alison Huntingford’s historical novels offer an authentic portrait of life in the past. Sometimes uplifting, sometimes heartbreaking, but always grounded in truth. What readers get is a slice of real life, drawn from the author’s own family history. These are stories of struggle and hardship, with no promise of a happy ending. Not fairy tales, but reality.
Alison explores and reveals the seamy, gritty side of life in her novels, never hesitating to tell it like it was.
E.I. Parr studied psychology as part of various roles working supportively with groups and individuals, predominately teenagers and adults.
She spent time as an integrative therapist.
Her creativity has been expressed through amateur dramatics, music and writing. Initially she penned poetry, progressing to short stories. Thistle in the Long Grass is her first full-length novel.
D.K. Henderson is a storyteller known for the metaphysical Skull Chronicles series, Heel Lead, and Forgotten Wings.
Writing from Devon her work merges ancient mysteries, supernatural adventure, and contemporary women's fiction.
Her stories often explore courage, resilience, and emotional journeys.
Lunch is from 12.30pm to 1.30 pm then drop in for tea/coffee and friendly chat with fellow writers from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
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