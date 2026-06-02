Kevin Moore is the Chairman of the Axle Tramps Car Club and very much describes himself as a ‘petrol head.’
He even met his wife Tracey through the hobby when in Wales and they spent their honeymoon on a stage rally in Jersey.
He described his first car: “The day I passed my driving test, I bought an MG Midget, which I'd still technically own although it’s in pieces now.
“That was when I was 17 and I'm 65 in October.
“I've got a bit of background of motoring in the family.
“My uncle's great-grandfather was the MD of the Star Motor Company, which formed in Wolverhampton at the start of the 20th century, one of the earliest car manufacturers in the UK.
“That got sold out eventually to Guy Trucks and now doesn't exist anywhere.
“They raced at Brooklands, in fact their driver was Malcolm Campbell (of Blue Bird fame).”
Kevin has worked in the business for some while: “I've worked in classic cars and motorsport with different hats on ever since I was 16, 17, and am still here now.
“My wife thinks I've retired, but I haven't.
“The cars that you see racing at places like Goodwood all have to have papers which prove that they're period correct for the age they're saying they are.
“So if it's a 1930s car, it has to be proven to be as it would have been in 1930.
“I'm an inspector for the Federation of International Autosport (FIA), so I'll go all over the country, checking the cars and issuing the papers for them.
“Although there's several of us, we, we seem very busy.
“In the last 12 months, we've done 46,000 miles driving around the country just doing these inspections.
“On top of that, I scrutinise at the historic race meetings for the Masters Group, which is the European Championship, the Equipe, which are a British Championship, MRL which is also British, and the Ferrari Owners Club.
Kevin has a good collection of his own: “I'm well into my MGs. “I did have a business at one time converting MG Midgets into Frogeye Sprite lookalikes and my own collection of cars now consists of a Frogeye Sprite replica which I'm just building on the drive, a Sebring Sprite, which is a replica of the Le Mans cars that they raced in I think 1962, a Lotus Elan 2+2 JPS and the Mark II Volkswagen Scirocco and I've got a very old 1954, Regera race car, which is just a body shell and chassis and for full restoration.
“I've also got various motorbikes dating from 1937 through to 1977.”
The club started as a group of locals meeting at the pub before being registered as a club with Motorsports UK a decade ago.
Quay Side Classics are held on the second Tuesday of each months from 6pm between May and September at the Quayside in Kingsbridge.
It’s first come, first served with around 96 cars in the square and any later arrivals park in the car park.
The cars should be from 1986 or before, except if they are of particular interest and motorbikes are also accepted.
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