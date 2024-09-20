Churches in Kingsbridge are preparing to come together for their fourth annual Bible Weekend, which will run from Friday October 4 to Sunday October 6 at various locations across the town.
The event, which typically draws between 80 and 100 people from Kingsbridge and the surrounding area, is open to all and focuses on exploring significant biblical themes.
This year’s theme centres on the Temple, with a series of talks by Dr Helen Paynter, a Baptist minister and tutor in Biblical Studies at Bristol Baptist College.
Dr. Paynter, an expert on the Old Testament, will discuss the role of the Temple in Jerusalem, its historical significance for Jews, its evolving meaning for Christians, and its relevance in contemporary faith. Her talks will be delivered under the title "Temples Old, Temples New."
The event, which welcomes people from all Christian denominations, is organised by Churches Gathering in Kingsbridge.
Reverend John Corrie, chair of the group, highlighted the importance of the weekend saying: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring together people from different communities and celebrate our shared faith in the Bible.
“We’ll have an opening gathering on Friday at the Methodist Church on Fore Street, followed by a full day of worship and teaching on Saturday, and a closing service at Kingsbridge Family Church on Sunday.”
Those interested in attending can find more information by contacting Rev. John Corrie at [email protected].