Kingsbridge Care Hub will be a hive of activity on Saturday October 18 when they host their next Table Top Sale for local arts, crafts and produce – perfect timing for finding those special individual festive treats and gifts.
All who have been involved with their previous successful Table Top Sales at the Care Hub complimented the great atmosphere and with the Care Hub’s (in)famous Breakfasts on offer, too, they were very definitely the place to be.
Volunteer Chairman Graham Smith said “We are delighted with the generous response we have had in the past, both from sellers who snapped up the tables as soon as we announced we were holding the event and all those who came along to support them, many of whom stayed for coffee and cake, a full English and everything in between. Fingers crossed we make it to the end again before the bacon runs out!”
If you would like to take a table, do get in touch with the Care Hub team as there are only a limited number available so don’t miss out on this opportunity.
“It is great to see our building so full for our Table Top Sales, just as a community hub should be, and given our ideal location, we are so easy for people to access and enjoy,” added Graham.
So if you are looking for something unique or unusual; yummy delights without any effort; or just enjoy finding joy from other people’s skilled handiwork, come along and join them on the day!
Kingsbridge Care Hub is a thriving Community Care Hub that promotes the physical and emotional health and wellbeing of people over 55.
The hub is run by Kingsbridge Age Concern, a small, independent, and self-funding charity conveniently located in the centre of Kingsbridge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.