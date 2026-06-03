Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team and Kingsbridge Fire Service came together for a joint training evening focused on strengthening understanding of each other’s capabilities and sharing skills that help both teams better support their communities during incidents.
The session also provided an opportunity to trial a new procedure demonstrating how the Coastguard can utilise a Fire Engine to establish a technical rope rescue system, a technique that could prove valuable during future incidents in the local area.
Overall, it was a fantastic evening of collaboration, learning, and joint working.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team said: “A huge thank you to the Kingsbridge Fire Crew for joining us.
“Remember in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
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