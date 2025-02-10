On Friday February 9 just before 4.30pm Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were called out for a medical evacuation.
They were asked by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to help South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust at South Milton Sands, after a walker was suffering from a medical episode.
As team members arrived on scene, paramedics and community first responders were already treating the casualty and no further assistance was needed.
