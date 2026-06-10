Students at Kingsbridge Community College, part of Education South West, are celebrating exceptional success in the 2026 RSC Chemistry Olympiad, one of the UK’s most demanding academic competitions for A Level Chemistry students.
Organised annually by the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Olympiad challenges students with complex chemical concepts that extend far beyond the standard A Level syllabus.
The competition is recognised nationally for its rigorous two-hour examination and high academic standard.
Budding chemists will develop critical problem-solving skills, learn to think more creatively and get a chance to test their knowledge in new, real-world situations.
They could even find themselves representing the UK at the prestigious International Chemistry Olympiad.
The UK Chemistry Olympiad is open to all secondary schools and colleges in the British Isles, however, the questions are aimed at students in their last year of study before higher education so they recommend that entrants should be at least 16.
The competition is designed to challenge, so is far from easy.
This year’s achievements are particularly impressive for the school’s Year 12 students, many of whom had only completed one term of A Level Chemistry before sitting the paper. Their success reflects not only outstanding academic ability, but also dedication, resilience, and enthusiasm for the subject.
The school praised all students who took part, highlighting the commitment they showed in preparing for such a demanding challenge.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“We are incredibly proud of every student who participated in the Chemistry Olympiad.
“Their determination and willingness to challenge themselves beyond the classroom has been truly inspiring.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“To achieve success in such a prestigious national competition after only one term of A Level study is an exceptional accomplishment and a testament to the talent and hard work of our students.”
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