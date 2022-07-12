Kingsbridge Fair Week on the way

Kingsbridge Fair Week makes a very welcome return after a three year absence caused by the Covid pandemic.

The event runs between Saturday 16 and Saturday 23 July.

We keep it in the family for our Royalty this year. The Fair Queen for 2022 is 12 year old Victoria Trembath who goes to Kingsbridge Community College with Attendants 10 year old Bethany Trembath and nine year old Holly Trembath both of whom go to Kingsbridge Primary School.

If you’d like to get ready for the colourful Parade of Lanterns you can take part in one of the free family workshop days on July 16 and 17. It’s a chance to make your own lantern on the theme of ‘Celebrations.’ The lanterns should be lit by battery lights.The parade itself takes place on Wednesday 20.

On Saturday 16 there’s a chance to buy some delicious local produce at the Farmer’s Market, there’s Five-a-side football at Belle Hill Football Ground, all the fun of David Rowland’s Fun fair, a Gym Club Display and Fiona’s Fancy Feet performing a small dance in theTown Square.

The Crowning of the Royalty at the bandstand followed by a children’s disco hosted by Crunchy in the Town Square.

The raft race takes to the water at the Head of the Estuary. You’re invited to get down to the music of Soul Funktion at the bandstand with fireworks and the day rounded off by the eclectic sound of Firing Line.

Sunday kicks off with Junior Crab Catching, a multi-denominational service at the Kingsbridge Parish Church of St Edmund, a Boules Competition in the Town Square, Family fund on the Town Square and a Family Magic Show.

The versatile group Banned from the Moor begin their set at the bandstand.

You can pit your wits against The ‘Real’ Crazy Quiz in the Town Square.

On Monday we say clickety click to the Bingo in the Main Hall at Quayside Leisure Centre with eyes down for a great evening and Texas Hold’em Poker graces the Regal Club. Tuesday heralds a favourite for our four-pawed friends the Fair Week Dog Show at Duncombe Park. Then head to the oche with your arrows for the Individual Darts Competition at the Royal British Legion.

Wednesday means the celebration of the town’s historic Charter and the Traditional Glove Hanging Ceremony. There’s Floral Dancing with the Kingsbridge Silver Band and South Hams Folk Group as they make their way down Fore Street and Country Dancing on the Square. After the Light Fantastic Parade of Lanterns things get noisy with the five-piece local rock band Equally Guilty.

On Thursday if you get down to the Recreation Ground you’ll be sure of a big surprise with the Teddy Bears Picnic. Later get your trainers on for a fun run and there’s the adult pool final. For the serious runners there’s the Kingsbridge 10K setting off from the recreation ground. Friday means back to school days for the Three-Legged Race at the Town Square from and the acclaimed guitarist Nick Tilley entertains the crowds at the bandstand from with the fantastic six-piece party band The Filthy Gorgeous rounding off the day.

Saturday, the final day of Fair Week offers charity stalls they oyez oyez! it’s the