The Freemasons are often shrouded in mystery, but beneath the surface lies a strong community committed to tradition, charity, and personal development.
As the Kingsbridge Lodge celebrates its 150th anniversary, members Jeremy Wilks and Alan Hosking share insights into their history, activities, and values.
"2024 is a monumental year for us as we celebrate 150 years of this lodge in Kingsbridge," said Jeremy, a member for nearly 60 years.
This milestone was commemorated in April with a special meeting and community event at the village hall, attended by 60 members and their families.
The provincial office in Exeter played a crucial role in marking this anniversary, reflecting the interconnectedness of Freemasonry across the region. "We’re part of a larger network," Jeremy explained, "with about 4,000 Freemasons across Devonshire and 120 lodges."
Freemasonry’s appeal lies in its blend of local connections and global reach. Members of the Kingsbridge Lodge can visit any lodge under the United Grand Lodge of England, fostering friendships beyond their immediate community. "It’s a fantastic network," said Alan. "You make friends in different areas, and they often return the favour by visiting your lodge."
At its heart, Freemasonry is about fellowship and giving back. The Kingsbridge Lodge donates around £5,000 annually to local causes, funded entirely by its members. "We don’t rattle tins or collect money from the public," Alan noted. Recent beneficiaries include Kingsbridge in Bloom, Scouts, Air Cadets, and the Kingsbridge Feoffees.
Fundraising efforts are supported by social events like barbecues and the traditional Ladies’ Night, which often raises around £1,000 for charity.
While steeped in tradition, Freemasonry has adapted over time. Jeremy reflected on how the organisation has modernised. "When I joined, it was very formal. Today, it’s still respectful but much more relaxed."
The Freemasons aim to dispel myths of secrecy and exclusivity. "We’re not a secret society; we’re a society with secrets," Jeremy said. Many of these rituals and symbols, like transforming a "rough stone" into a "perfect ashlar," are rooted in stonemasonry and symbolise self-improvement.
Membership often runs in families, with fathers introducing their sons to the organisation's values. Freemasonry has also boosted members' confidence, particularly in public speaking. "I was shy when I joined," Alan said. "But through Freemasonry, I’ve grown comfortable addressing a room of people."
Looking ahead, the lodge plans to expand its charitable work and explore grant opportunities through the Wake Fund, which supports community projects.
Jeremy encouraged those interested to consider joining. "We’re open to anyone over 21 who believes in a higher power. It’s about being part of something bigger and giving back to your community."
Freemasonry offers camaraderie, personal growth, and the chance to make a meaningful impact. "We practise what we preach: treating everyone with respect and striving to make good men better," Jeremy added.
As the Kingsbridge Lodge celebrates its 150th anniversary, it remains a cornerstone of community life, balancing tradition with a forward-looking commitment to charity and self-improvement.