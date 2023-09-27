Kingsbridge Post Office will be closed for 11 days as it's host store changes hands.
The branch of McColls on the Promenade has already become a Morrisons Daily and the same is happening to the Fore Street branch.
A spokesperson from Morrisons said: '"The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store at The Promenade offers customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites. As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding. Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it. We shall do the same with the nearby McColls on Fore Street". The Post Office and store will close tomorrow at 5pm and re-open as Morrisons on Friday October 13.
The nearest branches are at Churchstow, East Charlton, Loddiswell and Malborough.