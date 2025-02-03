Kingsbridge Rotary Club are staging their very popular annual Quiz Night in Thurlestone Parish Hall on Thursday February 13.
Organiser Rotarian Peter Gornall said: "We have held the quiz for a number of years and raised thousands of pounds for charity.
“Funds raised this year will again go to Rotary International's "End Polio Now" campaign. “They have been very involved in supporting the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Middle East and Asia in their fight against this dreadful disease but unfortunately a few more new cases have emerged during the last year."
Rotary President Alan Thorpe said: "During the last months of 2024 the WHO in Gaza were made aware of six new cases of poliovirus type 2 and the threats of polio outbreaks because of the decimated primary health facilities.
“Over 250,000 children in Gaza have been vaccinated and Rotary clubs around the world are helping in funding".
Peter added: " The doors open at 7.00pm with the quiz starting at 7.30. and the entry fee includes cheese, bread and apples.
“There will also be a raffle and a bar.”
To book tables of six or eight please call Clive Higgs on 01548 857579, e-mail [email protected] or come along on the night and make new friends and join other tables.