His Majesty King Charles III was rung in by Kingsbridge Town Crier Roger Pinder this morning (May 6)
The bell used was the original one from the mid 18th century.
Roger said: ''The Coronation is part of our heritage and as you can see by my dress as a town crier, we support British heritage..
''Some's good, some's bad but history is here to learn from, not to try and change so let's keep the tradition going.
''Let's keep on Being British.''
Finally Roger added: ''I'd just like to wish the King and Camilla all the luck in the world and I hope they have a long and successful reign.''
Watching the bellringing and proclamation was Lee Bonham who said: ''I think the Royal Family brings many positives to the country and the Coronation of the King and the Queen is an amazing historical event. that we should celebrate, enjoy, have fun, recognise and remember.''