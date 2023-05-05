The man strongly tipped to be the next leader of South Hams District Council Julian Brazil says he just wants people to do the right thing for their community.
Numerically the Lib Dems have now wrested control from the Conservatives.
Julian Brazil says: ''People of all parties and none are welcome to join us in that project.
''We don't have a whipping system and our councillors are free to take their own decisions on behalf of their communities.
''We've got a really exciting and ambitious plan for the South Hams.''
Councillor Brazil explained that their priorities included affordable housing and tackling environmental concerns.
The last non-Conservative administration was between 1995 and 1999.
The complete results for South Hams District Council are:
Allington and Strete -Laurel Lawford -LD
Bickleigh and Cornwood – Christopher Oram-LD
Blackawton and Stoke Fleming-Simon Rake-LD
Charterlands-Bernard Taylor-Con
Dartington and Staverton- Jacqui Hodgson-Green
Dartmouth and East Dart -Ben Cooper Lab and
Jonathan Hawkins-Con
Ermington and Ugborough-Alison Dewynter-LD
Ivybridge East-Victor Abbott-LD and Matt Steele LD
Ivybridge West-Nadine Dommet- LD, Pablo Munoz-LD
Kingsbridge- Suzie Jackson-LD and Denise O’Callaghan-LD
Loddiswell and Aveton Gifford- Lee Bonham- LD
Marldon and Littlehampton- Samantha Penfold- Con
Stokeham- Julian Brazil-LD
Woolwell-Nicky Hopwood-Con
South Brent- David Hancock-LD and Guy Pannell-LD
Salcombe and Thurlestone-Samantha Dennis-Con and Mark Long-Ind
Wembury and Brixton-Julie Carson-Con and Alison Nix-Con
West Dart-John McKay LD
Newton and Yealmpton- Tom Edie- LD and Dan Thomas LD
Totnes- Anna Presswell-Green, Georgina Allen, Green and John Birch LD
There are 19 Liberal Democrats
7 Conservatives
3 Greens
1 Labour
and 1 Independent
The overall turnout was 40.34%