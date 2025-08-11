Libraries Unlimited, with support from Devon County Council, has introduced hands-on LEGO® robotics and coding workshops in libraries across Devon and Torbay, funded through the Library Improvement Fund from Arts Council England.
The initiative brings LEGO® robotics and coding experiences to libraries in Exeter, Paignton, Newton Abbot, and Barnstaple.
As part of the ‘Devon Digital Creator’ project, the investment in STEM (spell this out) technology aims to boost digital skills and creativity through engaging and accessible activities.
LEGO® robotics are sets that combine building blocks with programmable electronic components, allowing anyone age 6+ to build whatever they want and then code it to perform functions. Inspiring imaginations and challenging minds, it allows children a route in to Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) through play, socialisation and teamwork.
Over the past year, hundreds of people have taken part in the hands-on workshops.
One parent said, “The children have thoroughly enjoyed the LEGO experience.
It was great to see them coding and cultivating a love of STEM. Thank you so much. Highly recommend!”
As a result of this success, Libraries Unlimited has secured additional support, including LEGO® League kits from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and further LEGO® sets through the Reading Agency’s Reading Sparks programme.
These resources will support ongoing coding clubs like CoderDojo Exmouth and enable summer activities tied in to library reading challenges.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for libraries, said: "This initiative is brilliant. LEGO is a classic toy which has captured enjoyment through generations. These LEGO robotics projects will teach hands-on coding skills that I’m sure will spark an interest to learn more!
"Who knows what it could lead to, I bet even senior specialists in tech companies started small on projects like these when they were children, firing their imagination and creativity and helping spur them into the career paths they chose.
"It's really worth keeping an eye on what's going on in our local libraries, there are so many things for people of all ages; libraries mean so much more than books, they are inspiring educational and community hubs!”
Alex Kittow, Chief Executive, Libraries Unlimited, said: "This funding and the initiatives we’ve delivered has made an incredible difference to libraries and communities across Devon and Torbay.
“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to change people’s perception of what a library is and to develop our programme of STEM engagement and activities for children, families and adults alike.
“I’ve been inspired and humbled to see how the children's confidence, skills, friendships and ability to play transforms over the course of a LEGO coding session.”
Libraries Unlimited plans to continue building on this momentum, exploring new ways to empower local communities through technology, learning, and innovation.
It is an independent charity established in April 2016.
Libraries Unlimited the charity that is commissioned to operate the libraries in Devon and Torbay.
Each local library has something for everyone: books and information, eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, music, films, computers with access to the Internet, free Wi-Fi and much more.
