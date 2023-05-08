Freshly re-elected Dartmouth district councillor, Jonathan Hawkins, is highlighting a little known about community bus serving residents in and around the town.
The Newton Abbot Community Transport operates a service to Totnes every Friday with pick ups in Dartmouth, Stoke Fleming and Strete. The charity’s volunteer drivers (pictured) provide a door to door service and each bus has disability access.
Cllr Hawkins said: “This is an excellent and much valued service and it’s important residents know it’s available. The people who use it, love it, but there are currently only four or five of them.”
Jan Hyson of Dartmouthis hailed the service “physically and mentally uplifting,” adding: “If you struggle to carry shopping, our driver Lee will carry it into the house for you
“Lee will drop us off at the top of town and we can stop for a coffee and a chat and explore the shops and market before walking down to Morrisons to collect groceries.
“Or he will drop us at The Plains. Come and join us.”