Gardeners, cooks, photographers and crafters from Ashprington, Tuckenhay and Cornworthy gathered once again to show their produce and works of art (with cream teas on offer) at the local garden show.

Just some of the garden fare on show (Kathi Green)

Recently-elected MP Caroline Voaden opened the well-established show, which has been running since the 1980s.

Krys Coaker (left) won four trophies and was best in show (Kathi Green)

She said: “There are clearly some serious gardeners here! Gorgeous flowers - dahlias and roses and sweet peas. Impressive vegetables and, of course, the brilliant children’s categories - pizza faces and painted pebbles.”

The trophy winners (Kathi Green)

Despite going strong for five decades, the shows this year beat all records for entries, competitors and attendance. Additional to the show this year was a scarecrow competition organised by Cornworthy Parish Council.

Winner David Bailey with his show-stopping ‘farmer with shotgun at the Hunter’s Lodge’ (that's the one on the left - Ed) (Kathi Green)

With more than 30 entries in total, the winner was David Bailey from Allaleigh who exhibited his show-stopping ‘farmer with shotgun at the Hunter’s Lodge’ - declared the most realistic and artful in construction.

The next show will be in Ashprington Village Hall on the second Saturday of August 2025.

