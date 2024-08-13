Gardeners, cooks, photographers and crafters from Ashprington, Tuckenhay and Cornworthy gathered once again to show their produce and works of art (with cream teas on offer) at the local garden show.
Recently-elected MP Caroline Voaden opened the well-established show, which has been running since the 1980s.
She said: “There are clearly some serious gardeners here! Gorgeous flowers - dahlias and roses and sweet peas. Impressive vegetables and, of course, the brilliant children’s categories - pizza faces and painted pebbles.”
Despite going strong for five decades, the shows this year beat all records for entries, competitors and attendance. Additional to the show this year was a scarecrow competition organised by Cornworthy Parish Council.
With more than 30 entries in total, the winner was David Bailey from Allaleigh who exhibited his show-stopping ‘farmer with shotgun at the Hunter’s Lodge’ - declared the most realistic and artful in construction.
The next show will be in Ashprington Village Hall on the second Saturday of August 2025.
Get growing!