Buckfastleigh-based drinks manufacturer, Luscombe, has been awarded the new King’s Royal Warrant.
Royal Warrants are awarded to businesses who supply a very high quality service or product that are enjoyed by the Royal Households.
The firm, which produces organic drinks made from fruit and Dartmoor spring water, has held the Prince of Wales Royal Warrant since May 2021.
‘This esteemed recognition, bestowed by the Royal Households, is a resounding endorsement of our unwavering dedication to crafting drinks of exceptional quality,’ said Luscombe founder Gabriel David. ‘It is a reflection of the hard work of all those involved here over the past 49 years,’ he added.