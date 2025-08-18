The European Photography Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have announced Martyn Norsworthy as a Gold Winner in the Fine Art Photography - Pets of the 2025 competition.
Having entered a series of five equine portraits as part of a study of “Tom” a horse.
Open to photographers across all backgrounds and experience levels, the award recognises outstanding photographs that combine technical excellence with creative vision, selected from among some of the best in the global photography community.
This year’s competition received an exceptional response, with over 2,000 submissions representing 30 countries, including strong participation from the United States, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and more.
The entries showcased a powerful range of perspectives, reflecting global relevance and a high level of creative and technical excellence.
“You can’t scroll past this year’s entries.
“They stop you, as every image feels like there’s a story behind it waiting to be uncovered,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.
“That’s what made judging so difficult, especially with the level of execution from Martyn.”
The award celebrates what has been achieved, and points towards where photography can lead us next.
This year Martyn entered a series of images.
This is a selection of five images from one session to create a series.
On this occasion it was from a recent equine portrait session, commissioned to capture Portraits of “Tom” a grand horse at the age of 18 who is about to retire from competitions and being ridden.
Within a series, if one image doesn’t make the grade the whole entry fails to gain an award.
Martyn is overjoyed that all five made the cut meaning that the series won Gold.
The European Photography Awards is a global platform that celebrates the power of photography as a form of storytelling, cultural reflection, and artistic expression.
Open to photographers across all experience levels and nationalities, the award recognises work that captures the depth, diversity, and complexity of the world.
