Nestled between Moor and Sea, Modbury is a great destination, surrounded by rolling hills, hospitality venues and wonderful independent shops and businesses.
It is also steeped in history borne out by a visit by Time Team who have produced three programmes about the historic interest of the ancient market town.
The traders have come up with innovative ways to draw people into the town, locals and visitors alike. They have introduced new branding called Love Modbury, a scheme encouraging people to Eat, Shop, Explore.
In 2022 they held a rooster ramble where 15 wonderfully painted Cockerels (the Modbury Emblem) were situated around the town for people to find, taking them on a history walk and a nature trail.
Knowing that the town would be in need of some TLC after the roadworks Modbury Parish Council and the Traders group came together to pool resources and expertise to give Modbury a marvellous makeover .
Cllr Sarah Wyatt said: “Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover is an exciting initiative bringing the council, the traders and businesses and the residents of Modbury together with a collective vision for the town”.
Cllr Ann Turner said: “Modbury really needs people to shop locally and to visit the town and explore it for everything it has to offer which is why the traders and parish council have joined forces to tidy up the town and make it look amazing. Hence Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover”
This weekend the residents are invited to don a pair of marigolds and set to; weeding, cleaning road signs, sweeping debris, litter picking, power washing and planting along with parish councillors and traders, some have already made a start, painting their shops and dressing their windows. The following weekend people are invited to help with any outstanding jobs and to do a bit of painting and planting.
Catherine Gillen who runs the wonderful Brownston Gallery said “The town will be adorned with bunting and flowers galore. in time there will be new signage, history boards, a mural and painted bollard. Modbury will be well and truly back on the list of the most beautiful places to visit, to live in, work in, eat, shop and explore.”
Modbury’s Marvellous Makeover needs all of the residents to help in any way they can, clearing their own patch of weeds, picking up litter but most of all coming down into the town to lend a hand and enjoy the community spirit that Modbury is known for, all in time for the famous Modbury May Fair. .
Clean up- April 20 and 21 – 10am to 4pm
Painting- April 27 and 28 - 10am to 4pm
Meeting at the courtyard outside Nigel Frost’s optometrist. Café’s and pubs will be open throughout the weekend ready to welcome the hard workers.