Martin Johnson, Town Clerk, said: “2023 will be the third year that Kingsbridge Town Council has presented Movies on the Square and we have had a great run of family films so far: ‘The Lion King’, ‘Swallows & Amazons’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Grease’ and ‘Mary Poppins Returns’. All the films are U or PG certificates and we try hard to cater for all tastes with cartoons, adventure, musicals and classics.