Movies on the Square, a popular event in Kingsbridge which sees films being displayed for the community, is returning in August.
The free event will include three screenings across August, starting with ‘The Italian Job’ being aired act 9:15pm on Friday August 4.
It will be followed by ‘Night at the Museum’ on Friday August 11 at 9:00pm and finish with ‘The Jungle Book’ at 8:45pm on Friday August 18.
Locals are eagerly awaiting the screenings, which were a huge hit last summer, and saw hundreds of people joining to watch movies such as ‘Mamma Mia’ on the Kingsbridge Town Square.
Kingsbridge Town Council said they are “delighted to announce the titles of this year’s screenings”.
They added: “The series of three classic family movies will be shown on a giant outdoor screen in the Town Square.”
Martin Johnson, Town Clerk, said: “2023 will be the third year that Kingsbridge Town Council has presented Movies on the Square and we have had a great run of family films so far: ‘The Lion King’, ‘Swallows & Amazons’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Grease’ and ‘Mary Poppins Returns’. All the films are U or PG certificates and we try hard to cater for all tastes with cartoons, adventure, musicals and classics.
“This year we have more of the same with “The Italian Job’ on Friday August 4 and there will be a prize for the best Michael Caine impersonation on the night – a front row seat at the next council meeting!
“Then we have “Night At The Museum” on August 11 with Ben Stiller on great form in this comedy classic. Then finally it’s “The Jungle Book” on August 18 which we don’t think needs any introduction!! We want to see everyone up dancing for I Wanna Be Like You!
“If you haven’t experienced one of the open air movies you must come along. It’s hard to put your finger on it… but sat outside as the sun goes down in the Town Square it truly is a fabulous experience!”
The event is an opportunity for the community to get together and support local businesses, with the council encouraging people to use local restaurants and shops to grab snacks for the screenings.
The council added: “Come along early and grab food and drink from one of our many wonderful takeaways, pubs, restaurants and shops.”
All films will be around 1.5 hours long and attendees are invited to bring their own seating, as there will be limited seats available.
The council have also suggested people bring a jumper and an umbrella in case of cold weather.
Glass is not permitted on the square, so it has been requested that people bring plastic only.