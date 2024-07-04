Unfortunately, adder numbers in England have declined sharply. Gordon Waterhouse says that 30 years ago they were common in Andrew’s Wood, but I have never seen one there in 20 years. We are lucky that they are still quite common around Slapton. My photograph of this beautiful basking male was taken this year by Mark, who lives here in the village. Some people are fearful of all snakes, but they shouldn’t be, especially in England. Even an adder offers a very small risk to a human, but don’t let your dog off its lead to poke its nose into the undergrowth as you walk down the coastal path on a summer’s day. An adder bite on the nose would really hurt, and probably entail a stiff vet’s bill, and it is the adder that has legal protection.