The Queen Consort is to honour the “herculean efforts” of 500. volunteers b y naming them Coronation Champions.
Camilla has launched the search for exceptional volunteers who have made a difference in their local communities by “achieving marvellous things.”
The winners will be invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party, and will receive a special pin and a certificate signed by the Queen Consort.
The initiative is being organised by Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), which is seeking volunteer nominations in eight award categories: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.
In particular, it aims to celebrate and inspire the next generation of volunteers.
Nominations are open to anyone aged 14 and over and judges will be on the lookout for rising starts to be named Young Coronation Champions.
Queen Camilla said: “I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with the Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers. “Up and down the country, millions of unsung heroes are contributing to their local communities, giving generously of their time and their talents to enhance the lives of others.
“If you know a volunteer who is making a difference, please be sure to share their story. We would love to hear about them!”
The Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by the Queen Consort.
All 500 Coronation Champions will also be invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.
Nominations close on April 2 and will be reviewed by a judging panel comprising volunteering experts, charity leaders and academics.
Decision will be based on individuals’ impact, initiative, inspiration and involvement in volunteering over the last five years.
To nominate a volunteer visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/coronation-champions-awards