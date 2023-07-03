A spokesperson for Prickles in a Pickle said: “We currently operate from the founders home and we have now outgrown the property and need a purpose built hospital. We are run entirely by volunteers and therefore every penny we need to build this hospital will need to be raised. At any one time we will have up to 165 hedgehogs in our care plus nursing mothers and babies in a barn, and another volunteer with up to 20 babies for 4 hourly feeds. We cover a huge area of South Devon and its important we have our own hospital. Visit the website: www.pricklesinapickle.co.uk.’